Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop...

Belgium’s average coronavirus cases continue to increase, while average hospital admissions are dropping, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 22 and 28 January, an average of 2,259.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 10% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 710,153. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 262.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 12% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 25 and 31 January, an average of 114.1 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 16% fewer than the week before.

In total, 1,787 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 21 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 315 are in intensive care, which is 3 fewer than yesterday. A total of 165 patients are on a ventilator – 5 fewer than yesterday.

From 22 to 28 January, an average number of 49.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 2.3% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,092.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,252,200 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 47,358.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.5%.

The percentage increased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 14% increase in testing.

A total of 273,783 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 2.97% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 15,850 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.90, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects under one person on average and the pandemic is not growing.

