   
Belgium's average daily coronavirus infections decrease
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections decrease

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections have dropped, along with the reproduction rate, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 30 January and 5 February, an average of 2,212.4 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 5% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 726,483. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 277 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 9% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 2 and 8 February, an average of 121.3 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 2% more than the week before.

    In total, 1,698 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 22 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 302 are in intensive care, which is 3 more than yesterday. A total of 161 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 30 January to 5 February, an average number of 39.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 19.3% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,423.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,617,143 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 50,238.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.3%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.2% compared to last week, along with a 4% increase in testing.

    A total of 328,623 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.56% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 93,303 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.99, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just under one person on average and the pandemic is not growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times