Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
Monday, 08 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has defended the call by the Consultative Committee to relax certain measures, despite daily coronavirus infection figures being nearly 400 higher than they were at the previous meeting.
When asked why the Consultative Committee on 5 February made the decision to relax measures, even though the relaxation thresholds of 800 infections and 75 hospitalisations per day were not reached, De Croo explained on VTM News that three factors were at play.
“First, yes, the number of confirmed infections has indeed slightly, but we are also testing more,” he said, adding that it makes sense that more infections are detected.
“We also see that the number of hospital admissions and the number of patients in intensive care has dropped,” said De Croo. “And a final element, which is perhaps even more fundamental: we are vaccinating.”
He explained that the authorities decided to only reopen the hairdressers for now, and the other contact professions only later, as they are taking a “very careful” approach.
“We have judged that it would indeed not have been a good decision to have all non-medical contact professions open at the same time, and have therefore split them into two,” De Croo said.
Additionally, the population’s general wellbeing was also taken into account, in addition to the virological aspect, according to him. “There is also an aspect of living and looking good again and feeling good again.”