   
Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Three police officers injured during routine check...
Temperatures to drop below -10 this week...
Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t...
Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in...
Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next week
    Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
    Denmark and Sweden require negative Covid-19 test from arrivals
    Be on the lookout for fake vaccines, warns Europe’s top cop
    Covid-19 cluster found at Brussels’ 101 police centre
    In Photos: Belgian PM plants forest in Brakel
    Drivers urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads in Belgium
    Today is Grey Day, when all of Belgium’s green energy is used up
    UK will not introduce Covid-19 vaccination passports
    Police in critical functions will be vaccinated from mid-February
    N-VA council chooses the middle ground in vice-presidential election
    View more
    Share article:

    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has defended the call by the Consultative Committee to relax certain measures, despite daily coronavirus infection figures being nearly 400 higher than they were at the previous meeting.

    When asked why the Consultative Committee on 5 February made the decision to relax measures, even though the relaxation thresholds of 800 infections and 75 hospitalisations per day were not reached, De Croo explained on VTM News that three factors were at play.

    “First, yes, the number of confirmed infections has indeed slightly, but we are also testing more,” he said, adding that it makes sense that more infections are detected.

    “We also see that the number of hospital admissions and the number of patients in intensive care has dropped,” said De Croo. “And a final element, which is perhaps even more fundamental: we are vaccinating.”

    Related News:

     

    In residential care centres, almost everyone has received their first injection, according to him. “People who have been vaccinated are less vulnerable and run less risk of ending up in hospital.”

    This means that the number of infections has stabilised, the pressure on the healthcare system is gradually decreasing, and a growing number of people are being vaccinated, De Croo said.

    “The measures we are taking are very strict and put a lot of pressure on everyone,” he said. “We must not keep them in place any longer than necessary.”

    The GEMS experts advising the government on how to handle the pandemic, however, were not in favour of a reopening, several of them had made clear in the media.

    “The experts say that, if you reopen, you have to minimise the risk,” De Croo said. “You do that by guaranteeing measures – which are now more substantial than after the first wave.

    He explained that the authorities decided to only reopen the hairdressers for now, and the other contact professions only later, as they are taking a “very careful” approach.

    “We have judged that it would indeed not have been a good decision to have all non-medical contact professions open at the same time, and have therefore split them into two,” De Croo said.

    Additionally, the population’s general wellbeing was also taken into account, in addition to the virological aspect, according to him. “There is also an aspect of living and looking good again and feeling good again.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times