   
Coronavirus: slight rise in hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium
Thursday, 11 February, 2021
    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Coronavirus: slight rise in hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium

    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Coronavirus hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium have slightly increased while infections continue to decrease, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 1 and 7 February, an average of 2,170.9 new people tested positive per day, which is an 8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 730,951. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 276.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 9% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 4 and 10 February, an average of 123.7 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 3% more than the week before.

    In total, 1,652 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 22 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 303 are in intensive care, which is 5 fewer than yesterday. A total of 166 patients are on a ventilator – 2 fewer than yesterday.

    From 1 to 7 February, an average number of 42.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 1% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,512.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,729,009 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 49,552.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.2%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.3% compared to last week, while testing did not increase or decrease..

    A total of 341,621 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 3.70% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 118,163 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.0, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times