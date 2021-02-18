   
Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue their downward trend
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Small businesses won’t survive until Easter for relaxed...
Flanders approves first relaxations for residential care centres...
Belgium’s Princess Delphine attends first official royal event...
Russian activist plans to eat live bat in...
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus figures are continuing to evolve in a downward trend, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 8 and 14 February, an average of 1,791.7 new people tested positive per day, which is an 18% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 743,882. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 241.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 13% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 11 and 17 February, an average of 119 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 6% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,625 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 24 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 315 are in intensive care, which is 3 more than yesterday. A total of 169 patients are on a ventilator – 1 fewer than yesterday.

    From 8 to 14 February, an average number of 39.6 deaths occurred per day, marking an 8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,793.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,005,415 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,872.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.1%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.1% compared to last week, along with a 16% decrease in testing.

    A total of 373,160 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.05% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 214,311 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.97, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average and the pandemic is no longer growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times