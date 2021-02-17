   
Nearly 185,000 Belgians were caught breaking coronavirus rules
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A total of 184,565 Belgians have been caught breaking one of the rules established to stem the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, the latest figures from the College of Public Prosecutors showed on Wednesday.

    In 60% of the cases, the offender was offered a settlement, usually for €250. More than half of these settlements have already been made.

    Some 18,700 people have been cited, mainly as a result of a refusal to pay or a repeat offence.

    In 17% of the cases, or 27,000 suspects, the case was closed for lack of evidence or absence of crime.

    Another 20,000 offences were committed by minors, for whom a transaction is not possible. Depending on the seriousness of the offence, the perpetrators received a warning letter or were summoned by a youth judge.

    The Brussels Times