Coronavirus infections and hospital admissions rise...

Belgium’s new coronavirus infections and hospital admissions are continuing to rise, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

Between 14 and 20 February, an average of 2,170.7 new people tested positive per day, which is a 19% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 757,696. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 243.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 13% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 17 and 23 February, an average of 123.9 patients were admitted to hospital, an increase of 5% compared to the week before.

In total, 1,707 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 1 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 355 are in intensive care, which is 7 more than yesterday. A total of 176 patients are on a ventilator – 1 more than yesterday.

From 14 to 20 February, an average number of 34.1 deaths occurred per day, marking an 11.2% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,956.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,239,801 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 37,499.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.5%.

The percentage increased by 1.4% compared to last week, along with a 13% decrease in testing.

A total of 416,129 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.51% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 272,031 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 1.03, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one other person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times