Vaccination campaign needs reset, Walloon health minister says
Monday, 01 March 2021
Credit: Belga
“The vaccination campaign needs to be reset,” Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale said on Monday.
Morreale said this as she and regional minister-president Elio Di Rupo visited the LouvExpo in La Louvière where the vaccination of front-line healthcare workers has begun.
In this phase, around 120,000 people who will receive either the Pfizer vaccine, or the AstraZeneca vaccine if they are under 55 years of age, in accordance with the opinion given last weekend by the High Council of Health.
However, a large-scale Scottish study now shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine is more than 90% effective in elderly subjects.
“This data will make it possible to make the vaccination campaign more flexible and occupy the time slots left free in the vaccination centres,” Morreale said.