Sanofi starts human trials on second coronavirus vaccine

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has started human trials for a second coronavirus vaccine, it announced on Friday.

Sanofi and US company Translate Bio announced “the start of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for MRT5500, an mRNA vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19,” adding that “the companies expect interim results from this trial in the third quarter of 2021.”

“Initiating the Phase 1/2 trial represents an important step forward in our goal of bringing another effective vaccine to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanofi Executive Vice-President and Global Head Thomas Triomphe.

Related News

Sanofi will test 415 people in a first instance.

Another Sanofi vaccine is still in a test phase after disappointing results in autumn 2020.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times