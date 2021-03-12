Sanofi starts human trials on second coronavirus vaccine
Credit: Belga
French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has started human trials for a second coronavirus vaccine, it announced on Friday.
Sanofi and US company Translate Bio announced “the start of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for MRT5500, an mRNA vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19,” adding that “the companies expect interim results from this trial in the third quarter of 2021.”
“Initiating the Phase 1/2 trial represents an important step forward in our goal of bringing another effective vaccine to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanofi Executive Vice-President and Global Head Thomas Triomphe.