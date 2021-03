Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine has become the latest approved for use in the EU after it was officially authorised today.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday Afternoon, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the news of the vaccine approved for use in the EU.

More safe and effective vaccines are coming to the market. We have just authorised the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in the EU, following @EMA_News‘ positive review. With the number of doses we ordered, we could vaccinate up to 200 million people in the EU. pic.twitter.com/YsrcfF9ZE8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 11, 2021

This news comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting conditional marketing authorisation for Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for people from 18 years old.

After evaluation, EMA concluded by consensus that the vaccine met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality, the Agency said in a press release.

📢 EMA has just recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for #COVID19vaccine Janssen to prevent #COVID19 in people from 18 years of age.

👉 https://t.co/j7jetH1Tbx pic.twitter.com/cKGKujrqYp — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) March 11, 2021

Following Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson is now the fourth vaccine that has been recommended for use in the EU for preventing Covid-19.

This is the first vaccine that can be used as a single dose, which may give vaccination campaigns – including Belgium’s – a boost. Belgium ordered about 5 million doses of the vaccine, which could be delivered from early April. If everything goes according to plan, it could be administered from mid-April.

