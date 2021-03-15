   
All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
Monday, 15 March, 2021
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All of Belgium’s major coronavirus indicators are rising again, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

    Between 5 and 11 March, an average of 2,718 new people tested positive per day, which is a 15% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 808,283. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 309.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 8 and 14 March, an average of 161.7 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 11% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,013 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 108 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 484 are in intensive care, which is 10 more than yesterday. A total of 266 patients are on a ventilator – 1 more than yesterday.

    From 5 to 11 March, an average number of 26.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 4% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,441.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,110,146 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,998.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.5%.

    The percentage went up by 0.2% compared to last week, while testing increased by 7%.

    A total of 763,001 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 8.3% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 382,987 people – or 3.3% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.09, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing again in Belgium.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times