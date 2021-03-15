   
Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study...
Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky...
‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site...
‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert...
Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows
    Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky
    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter Mischief?
    Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January
    Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve lists’ will work
    Obesity, drug abuse and depression in Flanders increased during coronavirus crisis
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
    Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    A year inside: What did we Google in 2020?
    View more
    Share article:

    Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Rheumatic drugs are not effective against Covid-19, researchers from Ghent University have discovered.

    No positive effect on recovery, length of hospital stay or survival could be established, despite encouraging experiments in the Netherlands.

    These conclusions were drawn after a Belgian study was launched with 342 coronavirus patients in 16 hospitals. But this study did not produce the expected results and even calls into question the use of rheumatic drugs (tocilizumab, siltuximab, anakinra).

    Related News

     

    “The treatment had no effect on the speed at which they recovered, even in the sickest patients,” says Bart Lambrecht of the University Hospital Ghent (UZ Gent).

    During the first wave, doctors found the same substances in the blood of patients with exaggerated immune reactions in the lungs as those causing inflammation in rheumatoid patients, Lambrecht explained.

    Similar research abroad has produced mixed results. Two studies show that tocilizumab, a drug for rheumatoid arthritis, reduces mortality and shortens stays in intensive care units. In contrast, six previous studies showed that rheumatic drugs were not effective.

    The Brussels Times