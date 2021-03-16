   
Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Latest News:
Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again...
British Airways passengers can now add proof of...
Nine months after first lockdown, Belgium sees fewer...
Belgium’s largest vaccination centre temporarily closed again...
Flanders’ largest onshore wind farm operational...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again
    British Airways passengers can now add proof of vaccination to booking
    Nine months after first lockdown, Belgium sees fewer births
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre temporarily closed again
    Flanders’ largest onshore wind farm operational
    Lime launches electric scooters in Antwerp
    EMA meets to reconsider AstraZeneca’s vaccine
    EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement
    Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows
    Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky
    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    EU calls for resumption of peace talks on Cyprus while its role is questioned
    Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter Mischief?
    Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January
    Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve lists’ will work
    Obesity, drug abuse and depression in Flanders increased during coronavirus crisis
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care units again as daily infections and hospital admissions continue to rise, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 6 and 12 March, an average of 2,844 new people tested positive per day, which is a 21% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 809,861. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 316.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 9 and 15 March, an average of 167 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 14% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,112 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 99 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 503 are in intensive care, which is 19 more than yesterday. A total of 269 patients are on a ventilator – 3 more than yesterday.

    From 6 to 12 March, an average number of 24.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 9% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,545.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,132,224 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 46,652.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

    The percentage went up by 0.5% compared to last week, while testing increased by 7%.

    A total of 776,061 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 8.4% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 389,913 people – or 3.4% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.11, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing again in Belgium.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times