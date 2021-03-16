Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again...

Belgium has over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care units again as daily infections and hospital admissions continue to rise, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 6 and 12 March, an average of 2,844 new people tested positive per day, which is a 21% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 809,861. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 316.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 9 and 15 March, an average of 167 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 14% compared to the week before.

In total, 2,112 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 99 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 503 are in intensive care, which is 19 more than yesterday. A total of 269 patients are on a ventilator – 3 more than yesterday.

From 6 to 12 March, an average number of 24.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 9% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,545.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,132,224 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 46,652.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

The percentage went up by 0.5% compared to last week, while testing increased by 7%.

A total of 776,061 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 8.4% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 389,913 people – or 3.4% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.11, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing again in Belgium.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times