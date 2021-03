The number of health workers in Belgium with coronavirus antibodies has risen to 64% at the end of February, a Sciensano study found.

The high rise in the number of health workers with antibodies is mostly thanks to Belgium’s vaccination campaign, which began at the start of the year and saw 80% of health workers vaccinated by the end of February.

In January, the number only amounted to 24% at the end of January, up from 8 to 9% in the period between April and September, before the second coronavirus wave.

Around a quarter of health staff involved in the study did not have antibodies yet, which can be explained by the fact that many of them were tested only six days after their first vaccination.

