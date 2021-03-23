   
Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Latest News:
Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert...
Brussels will get smart lampposts...
Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow...
Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms...
Another lockdown: More impact, but at higher cost,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says
    Brussels will get smart lampposts
    Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow
    Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms
    Another lockdown: More impact, but at higher cost, says Steven Van Gucht
    Brussels Jazz Weekend to be held on balconies this year
    Coronavirus vaccination milestone: one million adults in Belgium vaccinated
    Elections in Israel in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis
    Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech
    8 people injured in Brussels fire
    ‘Will not go away by itself’: Calls for stricter coronavirus measures mounting
    Germany extends lockdown until 18 April
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    Concerns raised over increasingly radicalised teenagers
    Poland to vaccinate NATO staff in Brussels
    ‘Additional coronavirus fighting measures will be taken if necessary,’ says Jan Jambon
    ‘I Couldn’t Move’: How STIB handled the Brussels Attacks aftermath
    Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days
    Hospitalisations in Belgium up by 22% since last week
    Bpost launches rapid covid tests for staff
    View more
    Share article:

    Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Schools are “a mirror of the epidemic” rather than a driver for it, inter-federal spokesman Yves Van Laethem said on Tuesday.

    “Schools are part of society,” he said, “and there is no reason why they should escape the increase in infections that is visible everywhere.”

    Most of the children tested so far are tested because of high-risk contacts outside of school (45% outside versus 38% in school), Van Laethem added.

    Related News

     

    This is also the case for teachers, in similar proportions, even though they can also infect each other in the rooms reserved for them – which the education ministers have decided to close in their new measures.

    This partly explains the choice not to vaccinate school staff as a priority. The other reason is that Belgium has chosen “a route of vaccination that is linked to the impact on the health of the individual at risk and on the preservation of the structure of our health system.”

    In other words, it is not focused on stopping the circulation of the virus.

    Finally, there are some 500,000 teachers in Belgium, and given the limited number of vaccines available, vaccinating them as a priority would temporarily deprive people at risk of protection, he concluded.

    The Brussels Times