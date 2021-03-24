   
All major coronavirus indicators continue to rise
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021
Latest News:
All major coronavirus indicators continue to rise...
“Four weeks of hell better than four seasons...
Experts don’t make the covid measures, says Walloon...
EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights...
Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    All major coronavirus indicators continue to rise
    “Four weeks of hell better than four seasons of purgatory,” says Belgian economist
    Experts don’t make the covid measures, says Walloon Minister-President
    EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights around the world
    Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and running a brothel
    Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM tomorrow
    Predictions for Belgium’s economy darken, even without more coronavirus measures
    Belgium to spend €200,000 on psychological well-being of doctors
    Flemish Government to seek advice on who should get vaccinated first
    Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says
    Brussels will get smart lampposts
    Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms
    Another lockdown: More impact, but at higher cost, says Steven Van Gucht
    Brussels Jazz Weekend to be held on balconies this year
    Coronavirus vaccination milestone: one million adults in Belgium vaccinated
    Elections in Israel in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis
    Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech
    8 people injured in Brussels fire
    ‘Will not go away by itself’: Calls for stricter coronavirus measures mounting
    View more
    Share article:

    All major coronavirus indicators continue to rise

    Wednesday, 24 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All of Belgium’s major coronavirus indicators continue to rise, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

    Between 14 and 20 March, an average of 4,158 new people tested positive per day, which is a 40% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 842,775. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 434.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 50% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 17 and 23 March, an average of 215.3 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 28% compared to the week before.

    Related News

     

    In total, 2,402 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 43 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 601 are in intensive care, which is 13 more than yesterday. A total of 325 patients are on a ventilator – 3 more than yesterday.

    From 14 to 20 March, an average number of 25.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 3.5% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,763.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,605,652 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 58,283 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.6%.

    The percentage went up by 0.8% compared to last week, while testing increased by 22%.

    A total of 1,010,181 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of vaccine against coronavirus, or 11% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 450,896 people – or 3.9% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.17 meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing in Belgium.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times