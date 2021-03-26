1 in 10 Belgians have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose

One in ten Belgians have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the Sciensano public health institute.

As of Sciensano’s latest update, 1,152,481 Belgians have received at least one dose, accounting for a coverage of 12.5% of the adult population or 10% of the entire population.

Of those vaccinated, 479,168 are now fully protected against the virus, amounting to 4.2% of the total population.

Related News

Belgium currently has vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca at its disposal, with 1,825,905 doses delivered between the three to hubs across the country.

The first 76,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, the fourth and latest to be recommended for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), are expected from mid-April.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times