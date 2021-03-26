   
1 in 10 Belgians have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 March, 2021
Latest News:
1 in 10 Belgians have received at least...
Museum security shortage means many masterpieces closed to...
Long lines at Ikea before by-appointment shopping starts...
France allows vets and dentists to vaccinate against...
Belgium in Brief: A Positive End To The...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 March 2021
    1 in 10 Belgians have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose
    Museum security shortage means many masterpieces closed to public
    Long lines at Ikea before by-appointment shopping starts tomorrow
    France allows vets and dentists to vaccinate against Covid-19
    Belgium in Brief: A Positive End To The Week
    Global toilet paper shortage looms as Suez Canal blockage continues
    Research: Programme brings 13 top scientists (back) to Flanders
    Employees in Belgium will receive paid leave to get vaccinated
    Bike path to Brussels Airport completed
    De Croo counting on share of Pfizer’s early delivery coronavirus vaccines
    Over 12,250 people sign petition against Belgian ban on non-essential travel
    Brussels launches architecture prize
    EU fast-tracks procedure to approve ‘vaccination passports’ by June
    EU lockdowns helped reduce air pollution related deaths in 2020
    Online payments for international cards could be down this weekend
    Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store, says Annelies Verlinden
    Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door
    Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in house pets
    Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and colder weather
    ‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire
    View more
    Share article:

    1 in 10 Belgians have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose

    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    One in ten Belgians have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the Sciensano public health institute.

    As of Sciensano’s latest update, 1,152,481 Belgians have received at least one dose, accounting for a coverage of 12.5% of the adult population or 10% of the entire population.

    Of those vaccinated, 479,168 are now fully protected against the virus, amounting to 4.2% of the total population.

    Related News

     

    Belgium currently has vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca at its disposal, with 1,825,905 doses delivered between the three to hubs across the country.

    The first 76,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, the fourth and latest to be recommended for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), are expected from mid-April.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times