Coronavirus infection rate decreased by 10% since last week

Tuesday, 06 April, 2021
    Tuesday, 06 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The coronavirus infection rate in Belgium has decreased by 10% since last week’s 7-day average, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 26 March and 2 April, an average of 4,300 new people tested positive per day, down by 10% from the 7-day average of the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 902,964. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 553.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 31% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 30 March and 5 April, an average of 267.9 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 11% compared to the week before.

    In total, 3,053 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Monday, 131 more than the day before. Of all patients, 865 were in intensive care, 33 more than on Sunday, while 492 patients were on a ventilator, 14 more than the previous day.

    From 26 March to 2 April, an average number of 32.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 23.7% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,202.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,439,405 tests has been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 62,343.7 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.9%.

    The percentage has increased by 0.2% compared to last week’s 7-day average while testing decreased by 7%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 1,502,919 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 16.3% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 570,632 people – or 6.2% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.04, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is growing in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times