   
Vandenbroucke seeks advice on privileges for vaccinated people
Tuesday, 06 April, 2021
    Credit: Jonas D'Hollander/ Belga

    The Federal Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke has asked Belgium’s coronavirus commission for new advice regarding possible relaxations for people who have already been vaccinated.

    In the following days, the coronavirus commission will look into what advice can be given. Meanwhile, the GEMS coronavirus expert group will analyse the relationship between the vaccination campaign, the testing strategy, and ethical aspects, according to reports from De Morgen.

    Last week, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention published a report which stated that “fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing face masks or physical distancing,” which lead to new advice being sought.

    Measures in, for example, residential care centres in Flanders, have previously been relaxed as a result of successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts in these places, once a sufficient number of people were vaccinated.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times