Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April

The Dutch government wants to reopen the terraces and lift the curfew from 21 April if the coronavirus figures allow it, according to several political sources.

The relaxation of the country’s strict rules was discussed in the ministerial corona committee and the safety board on Tuesday, but the draft plan will first be submitted to the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), various sources confirmed earlier reports in local media.

Additionally, students in higher education should be able to attend classes physically again, if they are tested beforehand and respect the social distance.

The reopening of non-essential shops is reportedly also part of the plan, but whether or not this will happen on 21 April is not yet certain, reports the Belga news agency.

In Belgium, no decisions have been made regarding the reopening of terraces.

According to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the authorities are still working with the target date of 1 May to reopen bars and restaurants across the country, but does not want to make any promises.

The next meeting of the Consultative Committee will likely be held next week, but a date has not been decided yet.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times