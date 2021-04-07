   
Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 April, 2021
Latest News:
Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew...
Brussels police make first sexual harassment citations as...
‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood...
More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky...
Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April
    Brussels police make first sexual harassment citations as part of new undercover operation
    ‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, says EMA
    More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky
    Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine
    Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity cantus songs
    Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown parties
    Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated
    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
    Today is International 406 Day, honouring the SOS
    Belgium in Brief: Why Would Thousands Gather In Bois de la Cambre? 
    Back to School: Consultative Committee likely to meet next week
    Record year for the super-rich: one new billionaire every 17 hours in 2020
    Almost no queues to register for coronavirus vaccination reserve list today
    Covid-19 brought attacks on human rights worldwide, says Amnesty
    EMA and Belgium to decide on use of AstraZeneca vaccine today
    Police in Belgium have ‘insufficient insight into racism and illegal violence’
    ‘La Boum 2’: Over 10,000 interested in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Warning: Danger of slippery roads around Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April

    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Dutch government wants to reopen the terraces and lift the curfew from 21 April if the coronavirus figures allow it, according to several political sources.

    The relaxation of the country’s strict rules was discussed in the ministerial corona committee and the safety board on Tuesday, but the draft plan will first be submitted to the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), various sources confirmed earlier reports in local media.

    Additionally, students in higher education should be able to attend classes physically again, if they are tested beforehand and respect the social distance.

    Related News:

     

    The reopening of non-essential shops is reportedly also part of the plan, but whether or not this will happen on 21 April is not yet certain, reports the Belga news agency.

    In Belgium, no decisions have been made regarding the reopening of terraces.

    According to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the authorities are still working with the target date of 1 May to reopen bars and restaurants across the country, but does not want to make any promises.

    The next meeting of the Consultative Committee will likely be held next week, but a date has not been decided yet.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times