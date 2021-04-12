Number of people in ICU due to coronavirus continues to drop

The number of people in Belgium ending up in intensive care units as a result of the coronavirus is continuing to drop, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

In total, 3,084 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Sunday, 57 more than the day before, and 899 patients were in intensive care units, down from 905 the day before.

Meanwhile, 540 patients were on a ventilator, 17 more than the previous day.

Between 5 and 11 April, an average of 254.1 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, a decrease of 3% compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s 7-day average of 249.7.

From 1 to 8 April, an average of 3,558 new people tested positive per day, down by 20% from the 7-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 925,476. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 488 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 7% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

From 1 to 8 April, an average number of 43.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 46.6% increase compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 42.7.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,473.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,704,200 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,244.7 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.9%.

This percentage rose by 1.1% since yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 29%.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,855,977 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 20.2% of the population aged 18 and older, up by more than 76,000 from the day before.

In addition, 620,032 people – or 6.7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times