Tuesday, 13 April, 2021
    Number of hospitalisations due to coronavirus decreased, but more patients in ICU

    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The number of hospitalisations in Belgium due to the coronavirus has decreased, however, the number of people in ICU has increased since yesterday, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    From 2 to 9 April, an average of 3,485 new people tested positive per day, down by 20% from the 7-day average of the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 927,229. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 476.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 12% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 6 and 12 April, an average of 253 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, a decrease of 5% compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s 7-day average of 254.1.

    In total, 3,214 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Monday, 30 more than the day before, and 919 patients were in intensive care units, up by 20 since the day before. Meanwhile, 549 patients were on a ventilator, nine more than the previous day.

    From 2 to 9 April, an average number of 42.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 28.9% increase compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 43.1 This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,503.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,723,475 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 42,402.1 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.4%.

    This percentage rose by 0.5% since yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 32%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 1,882,165 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 20.5% of the population aged 18 and older, up by more than 27,000 from the day before.

    In addition, 621,653 people – or 6.7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 0.99, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times