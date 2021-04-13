   
Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with psychologists
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 April, 2021
Latest News:
Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with...
New studies find British variant isn’t more deadly,...
Brussels GPs can now vaccinate patients who can’t...
Number of hospitalisations due to coronavirus decreased, but...
The Recap: Courts, Construction & Closed Classes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with psychologists
    New studies find British variant isn’t more deadly, but is more contagious
    Brussels GPs can now vaccinate patients who can’t get to centres
    Number of hospitalisations due to coronavirus decreased, but more patients in ICU
    The Recap: Courts, Construction & Closed Classes
    189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day ‘test holiday’
    Reopen shops, hospitality industry and contact professions, union urges
    Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg
    Court of Appeal to rule on the legality of Belgium’s Covid measures before 30 April
    VUB research uncovers discrimination in Leuven rental market
    Schools will not reopen fully next week, education sector decides
    Saliva tests in schools: pilot project abandoned in favour of self-tests
    Construction begins on new bridge near Tour & Taxi
    Police shut down 300-person rave outside Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Good Grief
    More snow in parts of Belgium today, rain elsewhere
    Education sector discusses full-time reopening of schools next week
    Individual ‘Covid-safe’ labels should replace re-opening by sector, experts argue
    200 asylum seekers could be helping in healthcare sector in Belgium
    Framework for test events should be set by Consultative Committee, says Vandenbroucke
    View more
    Share article:

    Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with psychologists

    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The federal government has decided to give eight free sessions with a psychologist to self-employed people who are “suffering from this crisis,” the Minister for the Self-Employed David Clarinval announced on Tuesday.

    Clarinval, who has been working on this alongside Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, emphasised that financial aid for this group remains the priority, but noted that the need for mental health support has increased.

    “We have seen in the course of these last months that the crisis has gone on for so long, that there is a suffering that is affecting these groups, and so, with my colleague Vandenbroucke, we have taken this initiative today to offer these free sessions,” he told RTBF.

    Related News

     

    He said that the self-employed often “don’t spontaneously seek help,” adding that the project will rely on services connected to these people, such as an accountant, a banker, or the social secretariat, to detect those who are suffering and to alert the helpline about these cases.

    This new system, which was launched on 6 April according to reports from L’Echo, complements a similar initiative launched in Wallonia last summer.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times