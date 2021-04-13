Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with psychologists

The federal government has decided to give eight free sessions with a psychologist to self-employed people who are “suffering from this crisis,” the Minister for the Self-Employed David Clarinval announced on Tuesday.

Clarinval, who has been working on this alongside Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, emphasised that financial aid for this group remains the priority, but noted that the need for mental health support has increased.

“We have seen in the course of these last months that the crisis has gone on for so long, that there is a suffering that is affecting these groups, and so, with my colleague Vandenbroucke, we have taken this initiative today to offer these free sessions,” he told RTBF.

He said that the self-employed often “don’t spontaneously seek help,” adding that the project will rely on services connected to these people, such as an accountant, a banker, or the social secretariat, to detect those who are suffering and to alert the helpline about these cases.

This new system, which was launched on 6 April according to reports from L’Echo, complements a similar initiative launched in Wallonia last summer.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times