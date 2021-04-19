Belgian Olympians will get priority for coronavirus vaccine, health ministers announce

The Belgian Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have been selected to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo this August will receive their coronavirus vaccines as soon as possible, the Belgian Ministers of Health decided.

A total of 170 Olympians and 55 Paralympians are expected to be administered with either the Pfizer or Moderna doses at the Heysel vaccination centre in Brussels in the coming weeks.

The priority for these athletes to be vaccinated has been a focus point for the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BOIC) for some time, and a decision has now been made by the inter-ministerial conference.

During the meeting, it was also decided that prisoners and prison guards over the age of 65 or with underlying disorders will now also be included in phase 1b, whilst the other detainees will be treated at the start of phase 2, according to reports from De Standaard.

The ministers will meet again on Wednesday to discuss the organisation of test events in sport that can be run with a limited audience.

