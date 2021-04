Belgium is on the right track to reopen terraces in 2 weeks time, according to Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

“The truth is that the hospitals are full to bursting. It is an extremely difficult situation but we are seeing an improvement. This was the condition to reopen the terraces”, the minister announced.

“I think everyone needs to take a breath. I hope that people will take advantage of it, but in a prudent way,” he said, DH reports.

Despite the positive message, Vandenbroucke also stressed the importance of following the rules in this new phase.

“The safety distance, wearing a mask, not inviting too many people to your home… This remains extremely necessary. These are the same measures that protect us from the Indian variant,” explains Frank Vandenbroucke.

“If you are careful around a table of four, in the open air… Enjoy it!”

The Brussels Times