   
Belgium could vaccinate 16-17-year-olds during summer holidays
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 May, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium could vaccinate 16-17-year-olds during summer holidays...
Hospitalisations drop as Belgium nears 1 million infections...
Delays today on Brussels Ring: disruption expected for...
New bridge installed over Albert Canal to stimulate...
Belgium must stick to earlier position on wages...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 May 2021
    Belgium could vaccinate 16-17-year-olds during summer holidays
    Hospitalisations drop as Belgium nears 1 million infections
    Delays today on Brussels Ring: disruption expected for a decade
    New bridge installed over Albert Canal to stimulate transport by water
    Belgium must stick to earlier position on wages ‘to remain credible’, business leader says
    World Press Freedom Day celebrated in Brussels as Difference Day
    ‘We knew there would be problems’: Brussels mayor defends management of ‘La Boum 2’
    Fourteen people arrested following Liège procession
    Evening clashes mar otherwise calm Labour Day in Berlin
    ‘No sympathy for people who abuse coronavirus crisis to kick up fuss,’ says Verlinden
    College of Europe rector defends partying students
    EU announces new strategy on migrants’ voluntary return
    UK on verge of beer shortage as brewers struggle to keep up with demand
    Two coronavirus patients dead following power cut at hospital
    Ship quarantined in Antwerp after Indian sailors test positive for coronavirus
    Four astronauts landed safely on Earth after six months on ISS
    Aftermath ‘La Boum 2’: 132 arrests, 12 people taken to hospital
    Oxfam: Covid-19 cost women more than €650 billion in lost income
    UN ‘concerned’ about Belgium’s police violence and racial profiling
    Middelkerke: Dedecker pulls off his terrace rebellion
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could vaccinate 16-17-year-olds during summer holidays

    Monday, 03 May 2021

    Illustration image. Credit: Pxhere

    People aged 16 and 17 could potentially receive their coronavirus vaccination during the summer holidays, according to a proposal by the Vaccination Task Force.

    This scenario is currently being discussed by the task force, which is preparing an opinion on the Covid-19 vaccines for children and adolescents, De Morgen reported on Monday.

    “That minors who want to be vaccinated should be able to do so has been obvious for a long time,” says Pierre Van Damme of the University of Antwerp, a vaccinologist and member of the Task Force. “In theory, we could already offer the Pfizer vaccine to 16-17-year-olds during the summer holidays.

    Related News

     

    If the vaccination campaign goes ahead as planned, people over 18 should already be vaccinated by mid-July. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for this age group.

    After the 16-17-year-olds, there should be plans to vaccinate younger adolescents. Pfizer has just submitted clinical trial results to the EMA showing that the vaccine is effective for the 12-15 age group. If the agency gives its approval, then younger children could also benefit from the vaccine from September.

    The other producers of coronavirus vaccines, Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca and Moderna, also have clinical trials underway for children.

    While the decision may be a political one, scientific experts have said they support the idea. “Otherwise, no less than 2 million people are not vaccinated and this makes it more difficult to achieve the herd immunity of 70-80% of vaccinated people,” says Van Damme.

     