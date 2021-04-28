Belgium in Brief: Vaccination Or Vacation?...

Life may be full of difficult choices, but we all have opinions.

At some point in time, we all likey decided if we prefered:

PC or console?

Fries or salad?

Coffee or tea?

Some of these choices are inevitably more challenging than others, but we all know what we want.

So, what about the choice between vaccination and vacation?

It might seem like a silly choice, but according to the Flemish Agency for Care and Health, there is every chance it’s a decision people will have to make when invites start rolling in for vaccines in June and July.

“Our travel plans should be in function of the vaccination, and not the other way around,” said the agency’s spokesperson Joris Moonens.

I know what I would do, do you?

Let @johnstonjules know.

