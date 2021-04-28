   
Belgium in Brief: Vaccination Or Vacation?
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
    By Jules Johnston

    Life may be full of difficult choices, but we all have opinions. 

    At some point in time, we all likey decided if we prefered:

    PC or console

    Fries or salad

    Coffee or tea?

    Some of these choices are inevitably more challenging than others, but we all know what we want. 

    So, what about the choice between vaccination and vacation

    It might seem like a silly choice, but according to the Flemish Agency for Care and Health, there is every chance it’s a decision people will have to make when invites start rolling in for vaccines in June and July.

    “Our travel plans should be in function of the vaccination, and not the other way around,” said the agency’s spokesperson Joris Moonens.

    I know what I would do, do you? 

    Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Brussels will not impose own curfew after federal abolition, says Vervoort

    The Brussels-Capital Region will not maintain a curfew after 8 May, when the federal government will lift the measure across Belgium, according to Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort. Read more.

    2. From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

    Credit: Belga

    In the days since Pfizer/BioNTech’s received official approval for the first coronavirus vaccine in the EU, the company has kicked off campaigns across the Union.

    In May, the Pfizer vaccine is expected to give an extra boost to Belgium’s vaccination campaign thanks to the early arrival of 1.28 million doses from the company’s factory in Puurs in the Antwerp province. So, how does it get to you? 

    3. European Commission wants to vacate half of its buildings by 2030

    The European Commission has long been considering ways of reducing its number of offices and centralising operations mainly around Schuman and Rogier. The coronavirus crisis is now said to be giving that development a boost. Read More.

    4. Delhaize becomes Belhaize as part of shop local pledge

    Credit: Belhaize

    The Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize has announced that it will change its name to Belhaize for the next month in an effort to draw attention to a pledge to put more Belgian products on the shelves. Read more.

    5. Brussels schoolteachers organised illegal class trip to Turkey

    Two Brussels schoolteachers are being investigated after allegations that they organised an illegal class trip to Turkey during the Easter holidays. Read More.

    6. Admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event questioned by police

    The administrator of the Facebook page that announced “La Boum 2,” an unauthorised party set to take place this weekend in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre, was questioned by the police on Tuesday morning. Read More.

    7. Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend

    Some Carrefour grocery store customers were charged twice over the weekend, RTL Info and VRT News reported Monday evening, citing thousands of consumers in the case. Read More.