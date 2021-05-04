Total number of coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals increased

The total number of people hospitalised due to the coronavirus has increased slightly in Belgium, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals on Monday was 2,759, up by 111 from the day before. Of this total, 824 patients were in intensive care units, one fewer than the day before. Meanwhile, 510 patients were on a ventilator, two more than the previous day.

However, between 27 April and 3 May, an average of 192.3 patients were admitted to the hospital per day, which marks a 13% decrease from the previous week’s average.

From 24 to 30 April, the average number of new coronavirus cases reported per day was 3,009, down by 16% from the 7-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 996,896.

Over the past two weeks, 400.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, a 6% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Belgium’s reproduction rate, meanwhile, has increased slightly, and now stands at 0.93. This means that one person with coronavirus infects on average fewer than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly retreating in Belgium.

From 24 to 30 April, an average number of 38.6 deaths occurred per day, down by 0.6% from the seven-day average of the week before. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 24,322.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 12,642,980 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 46,975.9 tests were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.3%.

This percentage is down 1.9% since last week’s seven-day average while testing increased by 8%.

As of 2 May, a total of 3,070,545 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 33.4% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 835,126 people – or 9.1% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.