Tuesday, 18 May, 2021
    New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium

    Tuesday, 18 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to drop, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute updated on Tuesday morning.

    Between 8 and 14 May, an average of 2,153 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, down by 28% compared to the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic in Belgium, 1,032,895 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed.

    An average of 43,109.9 tests (down by 16%) were carried out daily in the past week, with a positive rate of 5.9% (down by 0.6%).

    Over the same period, an average of 25.4 people died per day from the virus (down by 27.9%), bringing the total to 24,723 deaths since the start of the epidemic in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 312.7 over 14 days, down by 23%.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is continuing to decrease in Belgium and dropped to 0.87 yesterday, the lowest it has been in weeks. When this number is below 1, it means that the epidemic gradually slowing down.

    Between 11 and 17 May, there was an average of 133 new hospital admissions per day due to coronavirus, a 17% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Monday, a total of 1,857 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (56 more than on Sunday), of whom 610 (-6) people were being treated in intensive care, and 377 (-9) were on a ventilator.

    Over 3.9 million adults in Belgium (42.5%) have received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. Of these, over 1.37 million (about 14.9% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are considered fully protected.