The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT...

Report: EU citizens locked up and turned back at UK entry: Despite rules stating that EU citizens may enter the UK without a visa in order to attend a job interview, some have been turned away at points of entry, sent back immediately or detained.

EU calls for an immediate end to violence between Israel and Hamas: High Representative Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, issued a call for the immediate end to the ongoing violence but stopped short of announcing any concrete steps to bring about a cease-fire.

IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia: On the occasion of the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT), Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s office at Rue de la Loi 16 will be one of the buildings in Brussels lit up in the rainbow colours.

‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing capacity doesn’t improve, expert warns: If Belgium’s testing capacity doesn’t improve by the summer, many people in the country may not be able to go on holiday, according to Professor Dirk Devroey, from the University of Brussels.

Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following ‘La Boum’ event: Two suspects have been identified in the investigation into the riots following the first “La Boum” festival which took place in the Bois de la Cambre in Brussels on 1 April.

Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant: The wife of Peter Lescouhier, the Belgian Ambassador to South Korea, has invoked diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution after being accused of slapping a shop assistant at a clothing store in the capital Seoul.

‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune: In the Brussels commune of Jette, a bizarre road sign was spotted near a construction site last weekend, as a diversion sign says “Omelette-Omeletje” instead of the usual Dutch “Omleiding.” The sign is part of an artistic project.

Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate: French pharmaceutical company Sanofi reported positive results from a clinical trial of its main coronavirus vaccine candidate, developed with the UK’s healthcare company GSK.

Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds: The first global study analysing the link between health and working hours found that people who work more than 55 hours a week are more likely to die from a stroke or heart problem.

