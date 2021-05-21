Spain will allow entry to ‘all vaccinated people’ from 7 June

“Now, they will be able to travel without restrictions and without health requirements, and they will not have to undergo checks,” Sanchez said. He did not say anything about tests.
The UK, however, still considers Spain a risk destination, and travellers returning from Spain still have to quarantine and get tested.
Worldwide, Spain was the second largest tourist destination (after France) before the pandemic, and still hopes to welcome some 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, which is only half as many as before the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, Britons were the largest group among tourists in Spain, with 18 million in 2019.