   
Spain will allow entry to ‘all vaccinated people’ from 7 June
Friday, 21 May, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Spain will allow “all vaccinated people” to enter its territory from 7 June, regardless of their country of origin, the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Friday.

    While all vaccinated persons and their families will be welcome from 7 June, travellers from the UK will be welcomed back to Spain from Monday, Sánchez said at the Fitur international tourism fair.

    Until now, they were only allowed to enter Spain for essential travel.

    “Now, they will be able to travel without restrictions and without health requirements, and they will not have to undergo checks,” Sanchez said. He did not say anything about tests.

    The UK, however, still considers Spain a risk destination, and travellers returning from Spain still have to quarantine and get tested.

    Worldwide, Spain was the second largest tourist destination (after France) before the pandemic, and still hopes to welcome some 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, which is only half as many as before the pandemic.

    Before the pandemic, Britons were the largest group among tourists in Spain, with 18 million in 2019.

    The Brussels Times