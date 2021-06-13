   
Belgium is fastest vaccinating country in EU
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 13 June, 2021
Latest News:
Three people died after plane heading to Belgium...
Belgium is fastest vaccinating country in EU...
Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic...
Only Chile and Poland have less public trust...
EU and US call on humanitarian access to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 13 June 2021
    Three people died after plane heading to Belgium crashed
    Belgium is fastest vaccinating country in EU
    Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic in Brussels: Find out where and when
    Only Chile and Poland have less public trust in government than Belgians
    EU and US call on humanitarian access to Ethiopia’s Tigray region
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Environmental disaster in Flanders splits the coalition
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a face mask
    ‘Coronavirus vaccines do not make arms magnetic’: Belgian study confirms
    Ghent area hit by odour problems after fire in meat plant
    Nursing professionals in Brussels to protest on 20 June
    ‘Have respect for lifeguards,’ Decaluwé says as Belgian bathing season starts
    Belgian beer consumption down almost 20% in 2020
    Covid-19: Fewer than 1,000 new cases a day, deaths below 10
    70% of adults in Belgium fully vaccinated by August, Task Force says
    Fewer evictions in 2020, but serious housing problems remain
    Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms
    World must be prepared for future pandemic within 100 days, G7 leaders say
    Slightly colder night before sunny weather returns on Sunday
    Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural depicting an ‘Enchanted Forest’
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium is fastest vaccinating country in EU

    Sunday, 13 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is currently the fastest country in the European Union when it comes to the number of coronavirus vaccines administered per 100 inhabitants.

    According to the graph containing Our World in Data figures, Belgium has on average administered around 1.27 coronavirus vaccines per 100 inhabitants in the last week.

    “We are at the top of the league in terms of the number of vaccines given per 100 people,” Flemish Minister of Welfare and Public Health Wouter Beke, who shared the graph on Twitter, said.

    The graph showed the Netherlands was just behind Belgium, with on average 1.18 being administered per 100 people, and neighbouring Luxembourg in third place. Bulgaria and Ireland currently have the slowest rollout of all EU countries.

    Beke added that, in Flanders, 1 in 2 people have received at least one shot, which equates to almost 63% of the adult population, which he said, is “even faster than the Belgian average.”

    Related News

     

    In the coming two weeks, 1.3 million shots are expected to be administered in Flanders, of which 1 million are first doses, and by 21 June, the start of the summer, Beke said the vaccination coverage (of first doses) should be as high as 70% of the Flemish adult population.

    According to figures from the Agency for Care and Health, Flanders is at the top of the European table when it comes to vaccination coverage, the percentage of the adult population that has already received at least one shot.

    On Sunday, during VRT’s “De zevende dag”, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that, as a society, “we have risen above ourselves to some extent” to achieve these goals.

    As of Saturday, over 60% of the entire adult population in Belgium has received a least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, whilst 33% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

    On Friday, Belgium’s Vaccine Task Force said that, by the end of the month, 70-75% of the entire adult population should have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and by August, the same percentage should be fully vaccinated.

    Brussels, which on Friday evening opened up the waiting list for coronavirus vaccinations to all adults, has the lowest vaccination rate at 44%.

    In Flanders and Wallonia, the coverage rate is 63% and 62% respectively, and in the German-speaking region of Belgium, the rate is the highest at 66%.

    De Croo emphasised that vaccinations are the foothold on which to ease, and will drive the decision made during the next Consultative Committee on Friday.