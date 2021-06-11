FAQ: Registering for a vaccine in Brussels...

Brussels new push for vaccination means a new group will soon be able to register to get their shots from today (11 June).

So whether you’re already eligible, will be at the end of the day, or waiting for your turn, here’s everything you need to know.

Who & When?

Brussels residents born in 1990 or earlier will officially be able to register for an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine from Friday 11 June at 6:00 PM. This effectively means nearly everyone 30 & above can register, unless they happen to be born in 1991.

Where?

Registration can be done via the Bruvax platform (which is yet to be updated to include the new age groups) or by contacting the call centre at 02/214 19 19. As of Friday morning, the waiting list was “already longer than expected.”

What do you need?

Your NISS or Social Security Identification Number which you can find on:

Your eID (electronic identity card),

Your electronic card (issued to European Union nationals staying in Belgium),

Your residence permit (issued to nationals of countries outside the European Union who are staying in Belgium),

Your M-card (for Brits under the withdrawal agreement),

Your isi + card (issued by a mutual insurance company) for people who cannot have an electronic identity document and who have social security cover to seek treatment in Belgium.

How does it work?

Once you’re on the platform, you only have to pick one of the ten vaccination centre in the Brussels Region, and the date for your first appointment.

Your surname, first name and contact details are sufficient to complete your registration, and a 4-figure code will be sent to your phone to validate your appointment, according to the COCOM.

The slot for your second vaccination appointment will be automatically suggested and will appear in the confirmation e-mail.

Who’s next?

From 11:00 PM on Friday the waiting list will open to all Brussels residents over 18 years old (born in or before 2003), meaning that all of the adult population will soon be eligible to get vaccinated.

The Brussels Times

