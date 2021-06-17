Two free PCR tests for travel available from 28 June

The two free tests which will be offered to people who have not yet had the chance to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will be available from Monday 28 June, Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced on Thursday.
The tests will become available three days before the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which will show that a person has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, has a recent negative PCR Covid-19 test, or recently recovered after infection, indicating immunity, is implemented on 1 July.
As most European countries are opting to only grant entry based on vaccination to people who have received both doses (apart from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one dose), people who have received just one vaccine will get free PCR tests too.
“We are moving towards a capacity of 150,000 tests per day. Via the masante.be website, people will be able to see where they can take the test,” said Vandenbroucke.
For those who forgot about getting tested, rapid antigenic tests, which will have to be paid for to avoid “a rush to pharmacies”, will be available in pharmacies from Monday 12 July.