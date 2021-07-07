   
12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with parental consent
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021
Latest News:
12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with...
Hunger-striking asylum seekers turn away medical help...
Slovenia EU Presidency regains trust in the European...
Delta accounts for nearly 90% of Portugal’s new...
Conings manhunt cost defence ministry €870,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 July 2021
    12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with parental consent
    Hunger-striking asylum seekers turn away medical help
    Slovenia EU Presidency regains trust in the European Parliament
    Delta accounts for nearly 90% of Portugal’s new cases
    Conings manhunt cost defence ministry €870,000
    Belgium leads in systematically returning stolen art
    Flanders is first in Europe to give 70% of population first vaccination
    New lambda variant makes an appearance in Belgium
    Coronavirus rapidly spreading as reproduction rate in Belgium nears 1 again
    The Recap: The 11-year-old Physicist
    ‘Mix and match’: Netherlands allows Pfizer after first dose of AstraZeneca
    Number of people infected at Dutch nightclub hits 189
    Body found in Brussels-Charleroi canal
    ‘Moral duty’: vaccination should be mandatory for healthcare staff, says expert
    Caught off guard, Israel is fearing a wave of the Delta variant
    Almost half of all hospitality employees lost job in sector during last year
    ‘Fourth wave is already underway in Europe,’ says Belgian expert
    Belgium in Brief: That Courgette Speaks French
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea involved in another fight
    At least eight Belgians infected with Covid after party holiday in Spain
    View more
    Share article:

    12 to 15 year-olds can get vaccinated with parental consent

    Wednesday, 07 July 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Young people between the ages of 12 and 15 can now also get vaccinated against the coronavirus in Belgium if they have parental consent, the Inter-Ministerial Conference (IMC) on Health decided on Wednesday.

    For now, only the Pfizer vaccine will be used for this age group, and a parent must either accompany the child to the vaccination centre or give written consent for the vaccination, according to Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke.

    “The risk a 12- to 15-year-old faces of becoming seriously ill from a coronavirus infection are small. Nevertheless, the vaccination of this target group is very important, as it contributes to increasing the general vaccination rate and thus to achieving group immunity,” he said in a press release.

    Related News

     

    “The more children are vaccinated, the less the virus and variants can circulate in this group. Especially with the increase in the number of infections due to the Delta variant, it is important to achieve as high general vaccination coverage as possible for group immunity,” Beke added.

    The approximately 299,000 people in this age group living in Flanders will receive an invitation by mail at their home address for a vaccination with Pfizer in the coming weeks.

    Flanders will start administering the first vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds in the week of 19 July. Brussels is looking at how to target this age group, whilst Wallonia has not yet confirmed when it will start vaccinating younger people.