Fewer than 100 coronavirus patients in ICU...

There are fewer than 100 coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Belgium for the first time since September last year, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Thursday morning.

Between 1 and 6 July, there was an average of 17.9 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 2% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

On Wednesday, a total of 256 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (one fewer than on Tuesday) of whom 99 (-3) people were being treated in intensive care, and 71 people (-3) were on a ventilator.

Between 28 June and 4 July, an average of 572 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 70% increase from the average of the previous week.

The daily average of testing over the past week has also more than doubled since last week (an average of 64,280.4 tests were carried out) as a result of the summer holidays starting. The positivity rate has slightly increased to 1.1%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,091,095 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

During the same period, an average of 3.1 people died per day from the virus (down by 21% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,196 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium, and continuing a period of constant decline.

The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 23% since the last 14-day period and now sits at 55.3, a slight increase from last week.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus jumped to 1.07 from 0.84 on Tuesday. When this figure is higher than 1, it means the pandemic is gathering pace in Belgium.

As of Tuesday, 79.8% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 7.4 million people.

Of these, just over 4.3 million people (47.2% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

The Brussels Times