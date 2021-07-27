   
Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Latest News:
Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising...
EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in...
The Recap: New Rainfall, Public Indecency & Cancelled...
People suffering severe flood damage entitled to temporary...
29 police reports for public indecency issued around...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 July 2021
    Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising
    EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in care facilities
    The Recap: New Rainfall, Public Indecency & Cancelled Festivals
    People suffering severe flood damage entitled to temporary unemployment
    29 police reports for public indecency issued around Belgium’s nude beach this year
    Staycation Spotlight: Moon Hugs exhibition
    Flemish animal shelters to receive structural support
    Plan for busy roads this weekend, Touring warns
    ‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals
    ‘The damage is considerable’: Floods deal heavy blow to agriculture
    Belgian travellers not deterred by rising figures in holiday destinations
    Up to half of young people do not show up for Covid vaccine in Flanders
    New rainfall, new flooding – new normal?
    Ireland goes red, Europe turns more orange
    Belgium in Brief: Same/Weird & New
    Largest water recycling plant in Flanders deployed
    Trains services resume between Gembloux and Namur from Monday following floods
    Pukkelpop: Call for withdrawal of promised subsidy
    UK Health Minister apologises following controversial tweet
    Hunger strike support group lifts its occupation of University of Ghent building
    View more
    Share article:

    Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising

    Tuesday, 27 July 2021

    Credit: Thierry Roge/Belga

    The number of new coronavirus infections being recorded in Belgium has stabilised after sharply increasing earlier this month.

    Between 17 and 23 July, an average of 1,472 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 10% increase from the average of the previous week, according to the latest figures from Sciensano Health Institute published on Tuesday morning.

    This figure has remained relatively stable since Saturday.

    However, the daily average of testing over the past week decreased by 7% (a daily average of 64,372.7 tests were carried out), whilst the positivity rate has increased to 2.5%, the highest it has been in months.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,117,697 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    Meanwhile, the average number of deaths due to the virus during the same period has remained stable despite the sudden increase in infections and now sits at a daily average of 1.6, bringing the total to 25,228 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    Related News

     

    Hospitalisations due to the coronavirus continue to increase slightly, and between 20 and 26 July, there was an average of 28.3 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 9% increase compared to the previous reference period.

    On Monday, a total of 305 (19 more than on Sunday) people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus, of whom 97 (+13) people were being treated in intensive care, and 55 people (+2) were on a ventilator. Most people being hospitalised reportedly haven’t been fully vaccinated.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants averaged over 14 days, is continuing to increase, but slightly less quickly, and has now risen by 92% since the last 14-day period, sitting at 170.9.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus has dropped to 1.08 after rising to 1.29 last week. This figure is the average number of people infected by an infected person. When the figure is higher than 1, it means the pandemic is gathering pace in Belgium.

    As of Sunday, 83% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 7.89 million people.

    Of these, more than 6.2 million people (67% of the adult population of Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

    The Brussels Times