Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne wants to impose fines on travellers returning from a red zone who refuse to get tested, various Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

Travellers returning from red zones receive a code entitling them to two tests after filling out a passenger locator form, and “our systems know who does not use these codes,” Van Quickenborne warned.

The people who refuse to get tested should be fined €250, according to Van Quickenborne.

The matter was discussed on Monday in a meeting of key federal government ministers. “As the federated entities are responsible for this issue, Prime Minister De Croo asked that they work on it as soon as possible,” according to the justice minister.

