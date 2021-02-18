Sauna and spa operators start court case to reopen

Last December, a twofold procedure had already been started, for which the competent ministers of the Federal Government were summoned and a request for cancellation was submitted to the Council of State.
However, this procedure takes a long time. “Since a large number of private sauna operators are facing serious financial problems, SpaBelgium feels obliged to initiate an emergency summary procedure,” Janssens said.
This summary procedure makes it possible to deal with the case much more quickly – specifically on Wednesday 24 February, two days before a new Consultative Committee meeting.
The private sauna operators believe that the government is at fault and that it “does not even have the courtesy to respond to (their) arguments.”