   
Private saunas want to reopen in February
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
Latest News:
Hairdressers and beauticians want an opening date to...
Single parents call for bigger bubbles...
Private saunas want to reopen in February...
Brussels gives green light for €74 million in...
Trainee coronavirus sniffer dogs will graduate in February...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Hairdressers and beauticians want an opening date to aim for
    Single parents call for bigger bubbles
    Private saunas want to reopen in February
    Brussels gives green light for €74 million in aid to most affected sectors
    Trainee coronavirus sniffer dogs will graduate in February
    Over 140,000 Belgians have received their first vaccine dose
    Eurostar will get state support, French minister promises
    Prosecutor seeks lifting of immunity for Vlaams Belang MP
    EU sanctions against Belarus do not work yet
    People in Brussels no longer need prescription for Covid tests
    EU Commission fines games publishers €7.8 million for geo-blocking
    Belgium in Brief: The Travelling Scapegoat
    De Croo confirms he will propose EU-wide non-essential travel ban
    Belgian drunk drivers given keychains with names of children killed in traffic
    De Lijn adapts selection criteria for green bus mega-contract
    Belgian bar stops boycotting US products now Trump is gone
    Brussels Airlines scraps 900 flights in February and March
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow
    MEPs to vote on workers’ right to disconnect
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0
    View more
    Share article:

    Private saunas want to reopen in February

    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian Federation of Private Saunas is asking the government to allow its members to reopen their facilities on 1 February.

    “There is a scientific consensus that private saunas do not present any risk of infection and yet we have been closed for almost three months,” the federation said on Thursday in a statement.

    “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has been lumping public saunas together with private saunas. But this comparison is inaccurate. If you go to a private sauna, you go there with your bubble and no other person is present,” it added.

    This point is in line with comments made by virologist Marc Van Ranst, who said in June that private saunas and wellness centres could reopen. “From a virological point of view, there is no reason to leave them closed,” he said.

    The sector has said it does not understand why its establishments still have to keep their doors closed.

    “Even outside of the coronavirus pandemic, private saunas and wellness centres are among the safest places imaginable. Vlarem standards (the Belgian hygiene standards decree ed.) are designed to ensure that bacteria and viruses don’t stand a chance. In addition to this, there are now strict protocols in place that require complete disinfection and ventilation of the space between each client.”

    Additionally, the sector has been in discussions with the GEMS expert group advising the government last week, to adapt and finalise protocols for a safe reopening.

    The federation launched a petition that collected nearly 1,600 signatures in just a few days, and hopes for a change in rules at the upcoming meeting of the Consultative Committee.

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee is meeting on Friday afternoon to evaluate the current situation and measures, and discuss a possible timeline for reopening several sectors that have been affected by the pandemic.

    What Belgium Wants

    The Brussels Times