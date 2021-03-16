   
Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels ringroad hotel
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Latest News:
Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels...
Chance of snow in Belgium today...
‘Fixed in advance’: Belgians can’t get out of...
Belgium will continue using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, task...
‘Reopening terraces totally out of question’: Vandenbroucke says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels ringroad hotel
    Chance of snow in Belgium today
    ‘Fixed in advance’: Belgians can’t get out of AstraZeneca vaccination
    Belgium will continue using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, task force says
    ‘Reopening terraces totally out of question’: Vandenbroucke says
    Over half of Belgian cities have dangerous levels of air pollution
    Over 500 coronavirus patients in intensive care again
    British Airways passengers can now add proof of vaccination to booking
    Nine months after first lockdown, Belgium sees fewer births
    Belgium’s largest vaccination centre temporarily closed again
    Flanders’ largest onshore wind farm operational
    Lime launches electric scooters in Antwerp
    EMA meets to reconsider AstraZeneca’s vaccine
    EU takes legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement
    Rheumatic drugs don’t work against Covid-19, Belgian study shows
    Organised crime foots the bill for Operation Sky
    ‘Fake profiles’: Belgians warned for ‘fraudulent’ dating site InstaMatch
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    View more
    Share article:

    Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels ringroad hotel

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit: Google Maps

    A 33-year-old chambermaid at a hotel in Ruisbroek in Flemish Brabant was murdered by a hotel guest who was a psychiatric patient from France.

    The public prosecutor’s office of Halle-Vilvoorde confirmed that the perpetrator was arrested sometime after 12 PM on Monday. As it stands there is no link between the two.

    “In a hotel along the Brussels inner ring road in Ruisbroek, the body of a 33-year-old woman from Jette was found,” Gilles Blondeau of the public prosecutor’s office told Bruzz. “The victim was working as a chambermaid in the hotel. Initial findings indicated that she had been violently killed,” he added.

    Related News

     

    The man had recently escaped from a psychiatric institution in Marseille and was wanted by the French courts. According to the police, the man said during his arrest: “I killed her. Because the devil asked me to. Take me now, it’s okay.”

    He reportedly seemed confused and was walking naked through the corridors of the hotel when he attacked two female staff members who tried to calm him down.

    One of the women escaped, but the other, a woman from Jette, was killed by a blow from a fire extinguisher, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times