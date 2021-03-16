Chambermaid murdered by escaped psychiatric patient in Brussels ringroad hotel

A 33-year-old chambermaid at a hotel in Ruisbroek in Flemish Brabant was murdered by a hotel guest who was a psychiatric patient from France.

The public prosecutor’s office of Halle-Vilvoorde confirmed that the perpetrator was arrested sometime after 12 PM on Monday. As it stands there is no link between the two.

“In a hotel along the Brussels inner ring road in Ruisbroek, the body of a 33-year-old woman from Jette was found,” Gilles Blondeau of the public prosecutor’s office told Bruzz. “The victim was working as a chambermaid in the hotel. Initial findings indicated that she had been violently killed,” he added.

The man had recently escaped from a psychiatric institution in Marseille and was wanted by the French courts. According to the police, the man said during his arrest: “I killed her. Because the devil asked me to. Take me now, it’s okay.”

He reportedly seemed confused and was walking naked through the corridors of the hotel when he attacked two female staff members who tried to calm him down.

One of the women escaped, but the other, a woman from Jette, was killed by a blow from a fire extinguisher, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

