   
‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend response to vigil
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend...
Police seize 1,300 laughing gas capsules during lockdown...
Flanders will deploy drones to help reduce road...
Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree:...
EU vice-president admits mistakes were made over vaccines...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    ‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend response to vigil
    Police seize 1,300 laughing gas capsules during lockdown party intervention
    Flanders will deploy drones to help reduce road deaths
    Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium
    EU vice-president admits mistakes were made over vaccines
    Riot in Liege leaves nine injured and businesses plundered
    Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures rise again
    Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million
    Belgian LGBTQI+ community pays tribute to David Polfliet
    Five European countries call for talks on uneven distribution of COVID vaccines
    Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate
    Netherlands: Daily infections rise as deaths fall
    Culture Sector should get priority decided in May, says Vervoort
    AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety
    Vaccines: More delivery delays from AstraZeneca
    Coronavirus: Almost 30% of vaccines delivered to Belgium have not been administered
    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
    Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with organised crime
    ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is a victim of a policy failure’
    Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Forced into position of repressions’: London police defend response to vigil

    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    London police have defended their response to a vigil in the British capital for the murder of a young woman on Saturday in a statement after they received criticism for their approach to the unauthorised gathering.

    Hundreds of people gathered in the city to pay tribute to a young woman, Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a police officer, but tensions erupted after the police intervened as the coronavirus fighting measures in place were being violated.

    “We accept that the actions of our officers have been questioned. We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety,” Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said in a statement on Sunday.

    Related News

     

    The statement came in response to criticism from politicians and other activist groups about their response to the candlelight vigil, which involved police subduing the protesters and handcuffing them.

     

    Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party responded to the incident in the city’s Clapham region on Twitter, saying the scenes were “deeply disturbing”.

    The organisers of the tribute, the “Reclaim the Streets” movement, had initially announced that the event, planned for Saturday, would not take place as police said the event was not authorised to go ahead under current restrictions imposed to fight the health crisis.

    “Hundreds of people were standing in close proximity to each other, creating a high risk of the virus spreading. We repeatedly asked those present to comply with the laws and leave. Unfortunately, a small minority started shouting at the officers, pushing and throwing things,” said Ball.

    Four people were eventually arrested for violating corona rules and public order, according to police.

    Home Secretary of the UK, Priti Patel, has called for a full report on the events.

    On Friday night, Wayne Couzens, a member of the London police’s diplomatic protection unit, was charged with the kidnapping and murder of Everard, aged 33, who disappeared on 3 March.

    He is due to appear at the Old Bailey court in London next Tuesday.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times