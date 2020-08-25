   
Greta Thunberg returns to school after political gap year
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Latest News:
Greta Thunberg returns to school after political gap...
Coronavirus: Belgium green-lights return of fans to football...
16-year-old boy stabbed in Mechelen...
Antwerp hit by two shootings, three explosions in...
EU rewrites tourism law to label UK as...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 August 2020
    Greta Thunberg returns to school after political gap year
    Coronavirus: Belgium green-lights return of fans to football stadiums
    16-year-old boy stabbed in Mechelen
    Antwerp hit by two shootings, three explosions in four days
    EU rewrites tourism law to label UK as ‘non-EU’
    WHO expects few cases of coronavirus re-infection
    Storm Francis: 90km/h winds expected in Belgium tonight
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens When Kids Return To School?
    Brussels Region announces its four coronavirus priorities
    76 guests infected with Covid-19 following French wedding
    Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus
    Belgian kids return to school: which measures apply?
    Shopping in pairs already has positive effect on sales in Belgium
    Coronavirus reinfection discovered in Belgium, virologist says
    Marc Van Ranst accused of spreading fear and false information
    Coronavirus: Belgium reports improving figures
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: top government officials knew of man’s death in custody within days
    Record number of infections in one week in the Netherlands
    Facing rising infections, Spain imposes new restrictions
    Online growth sees 16,000 new jobs for supermarket giant Tesco
    View more
    Share article:

    Greta Thunberg returns to school after political gap year

    Tuesday, 25 August 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Greta Thunberg has completed her political gap year and returned to high school in Sweden, one week after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

    For most Swedish students, the school year started on 19 August. Thunberg (17) missed her first official days, however, to meet with Merkel and Belgians Anuna De Wever and Adélaïde Charlier, who led the Belgian school strikes for the climate.

    It is not clear which high school the young climate activist will be attending.

    Thunberg first picked up a picket sign in 2018 at age 15, when she skipped school to protest climate change right outside the Swedish Parliament. The meeting with Merkel took place exactly two years later.

    During the meeting, Thunberg, De Wever, Charlier and German student Luisa Neubauer presented Merkel with a joint letter that urged governments around the world to limit the use of fossil fuels. The letter has been signed more than 120,000 times globally since July.

    Since she started protesting, Thunberg has attracted international attention and inspired many students around the world to organise climate protests and school strikes of their own.

    She has been both berated and praised for her direct speeches aimed at the world’s leaders, wishing for them to make a change. American President Donald Trump ridiculed her by saying she had “anger management issues” and needed to “chill”. Merkel, on the other hand, has continuously praised Thunberg for motivating political change.

    At the end of 2019, Time Magazine crowned Thunberg as Person of the Year. In 2019, Sweden announced her to be the Swedish Woman of the Year. She was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and in 2020.

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times