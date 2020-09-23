Last-minute compromise has to save Belgium’s government formation talks

Egbert Lachaert and Conner Rousseau, the two politicians appointed by the king to lead talks on the formation of a new federal government, will present francophone liberal party president Georges-Louis Bouchez with a compromise proposal, in an attempt to save the coalition talks from collapsing.

The royal appointees agreed Wednesday morning on the outlines of the federal government’s programme that they intend to set up by 1 October, after having received all the presidents of the liberal, socialist and green parties as well as the Flemish Christian democrats since Tuesday.

Bouchez, who last weekend expressed his reservations on a series of points, will be received a second time by the preformators.

The compromise proposal deals with social issues, investments in health care, ethics, institutions and nuclear energy.

If Bouchez agrees with the proposal, the Vivaldi coalition (so named for the colours of the various parties involved, which represent the four seasons) could enter a formation phase. The seven parties should then meet in plenary to agree on the identity of the trainer(s).

Lachaert and Rousseau are expected at the Palace at 6:30 PM to report back to the king on their progress.

