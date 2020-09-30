Belgian government will take oath on Thursday morning...

Belgium’s new Prime Minister and members of government will be sworn in on Thursday at 10:00 AM, the Royal Palace announced in a press release.

After 493 days, the seven political parties involved in the new coalition reached an agreement for a new government, with Alexander De Croo set to become the new Prime Minister.

Related News

Before the swearing-in tomorrow, all coalition parties will hold their party congress, during which they must approve the new agreement. The announcement of which politicians will get which ministerial post is only expected after the party congresses, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

After the members of government are sworn in, a declaration of government is expected to occur in the afternoon. Rather than the House of Representatives, Belgium will convene in the European Parliament for this occasion due to the coronavirus crisis, as the European Parliament is bigger and could accommodate all 150 members of parliament safely.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times