   
AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 September, 2020
Latest News:
Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest...
Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty...
Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide...
Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels...
Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest prison
    Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches
    Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels Airport
    Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week
    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
    A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in Brussels
    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
    ‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to everyone
    AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga
    Thousands gathered in Brussels for cultural and events sector protest
    Belgium in Brief: Planning Christmas In September
    Bike traffic rose by 75% during first week of return to school in Brussels
    ‘Corona fatigue’ and returning travellers caused new rise in infections
    Adapting to new realities: how governments best can handle the economic disruption of the pandemic
    Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
    Brussels minister Smet wants cameras on fire engines to catch attackers
    Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135
    Two Charlie Hebdo Instagram accounts temporarily blocked for depicting prophet Mohammed
    Antwerp mayor wants Belgian Drug Enforcement Administration
    View more
    Share article:

    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery

    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A strike at the Liège site of AB InBev that started after several cases of infection with the new coronavirus.

    The brewery was shut down on Friday after staff stopped working. AB InBev’s other production sites in Belgium kept running as usual, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times on Friday.

    The workers on sick leave are determined to continue the movement until their demands are met. They are calling for a tracing and the departure of the human resources director and the prevention adviser, General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB) senior delegate José Borego said on Monday.

    Related Articles

     

    On Sunday, the management had sent an external company, with a bailiff, to move the trailers that were blocking the entrances. The same approach was undertaken on Monday.

    “There were a lot of people outside the brewery, including other delegates who came to support us and political representatives. I think that made them back off. The trailers are still in place, in any case, as well as the picket line, despite the many intimidating and pressurising text messages sent to the workers,” Borego pointed out.

    The movement began late Thursday when there were nine cases of coronavirus in the logistics department. To date, the number of positive cases is ten, including a man in his fifties in serious condition. “For a second person, we have learned that his health is deteriorating,” the delegate said.

    The FGTB, at the initiative of the movement, believes that the company was slow to react when the first cases were detected.

    Last Thursday, the hundred or so people in the logistics department were tested.

    “We are not yet aware of the test results. The management says that there are no positive cases but not all the results are known yet and that some of them are still to arrive tomorrow. The results that are already available are supposed to be distributed today in an envelope,” Borego said, adding that he has no feedback from management on the claims.

    The Brussels Times