   
Pound weakens against the euro ahead of eighth round of Brexit negotiations
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
Latest News:
Pound weakens against the euro ahead of eighth...
Belgium in Brief: €135 Airport Coronvirus Tests Won’t...
Belgian Red Devils face Iceland tonight despite Covid-19...
Anti ‘left-wing policy’ protest banned by city of...
Research: Honeybee venom kills off breast cancer cells...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Pound weakens against the euro ahead of eighth round of Brexit negotiations
    Belgium in Brief: €135 Airport Coronvirus Tests Won’t Be Reimbursed
    Belgian Red Devils face Iceland tonight despite Covid-19 case on their squad
    Anti ‘left-wing policy’ protest banned by city of Mechelen
    Research: Honeybee venom kills off breast cancer cells
    EP Vice-President to succeed disgraced Commissioner Phil Hogan
    Online retailer Bol.com will no longer sell alcohol
    Belgian new coronavirus infections rise for third day in a row
    Over 1,500 reports for ignoring face mask obligation in Brussels since July
    Coronavirus: Flemish governor calls for EU-wide travel risk system
    Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic
    Wanted: New CEO to lead beer giant AB InBev
    Facebook briefly deletes Extinction Rebellion Belgium’s page for ‘hate speech’
    Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of AB InBev factory entrance
    Brussels neighbourhood in unrest after second car targeted by arson attack
    EU auditors: Member states did not address recommendations to reach Europe 2020 targets
    Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid tests
    New increase in infections is ’cause for concern’, expert warns
    Who was Annie Cordy?
    ‘Serious impact’ on Covid-19 patients’ lungs improves with time, study suggests
    View more
    Share article:

    Pound weakens against the euro ahead of eighth round of Brexit negotiations

    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The pound sterling continues to suffer from tensions over the negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement between the British and Europeans.

    At around 08:50 GMT (10:50 Belgian time), the pound lost 0.43% against the dollar at $1.3109 and 0.39% against the euro at 90.11 pence to the euro. The day before, it had lost 0.85% and 0.68% against the two currencies.

    No currency focuses more attention than the pound in the foreign exchange market, as negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union resume Tuesday, commented Naeem Aslam, analyst for Avatrade.

    The dialogue between the two sides has been tense over the last few days, putting pressure on the British currency, whose course follows the evolution of forecasts on the chances of a trade agreement.

    Related Articles

     

    “We need to see more realism from the EU about our status as an independent country,” British negotiator David Frost on Monday evening in a statement, according to which the negotiators “can no longer afford to go over well-trodden ground” after six months of dialogue.

    If a compromise is not reached “in the very limited time we have left then we will be trading on terms like those the EU has with Australia,” Frost said, warning that the UK was “ramping up our preparations for the end of the year.”

    This would mean tariffs on many products, potentially very costly for many sectors.

    The Brussels Times