   
Coronavirus: Belgium suspends sale of clothing, kitchen utensils and toys in supermarkets
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 November, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium suspends sale of clothing, kitchen utensils...
Taxi companies want social security contributions suspended...
Coronavirus: Brussels gets third decontamination centre for its...
Only 106 places left in intensive care in...
US Christian far-right groups interfere in the EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium suspends sale of clothing, kitchen utensils and toys in supermarkets
    Taxi companies want social security contributions suspended
    Coronavirus: Brussels gets third decontamination centre for its ambulances
    Only 106 places left in intensive care in Belgium
    US Christian far-right groups interfere in the EU
    Australia records first day without new cases since June
    Slovakia conducts mass test of 2.6 million people in single day
    Belgium experiences its second darkest October since 1887
    Netherlands puts KLM aid package on ice
    Europe’s Cabin Fever
    Trump rallies have directly lead to thousands of Covid-19 cases and deaths
    UK on lockdown until 2 December
    Architects selected for new Jewish Museum in Brussels
    Coronavirus: These are the businesses that escape lockdown
    Covid-19: Now more than 100 deaths a day on average
    Soldiers will continue to patrol the streets until December
    Health minister: Last-minute shopping today is dangerous
    Over 400,000 ha. of forests lost to fire in 2019
    Mohamed cartoons: Macron understands the “shock” but denounces violence
    Coronavirus: labour union slams new measures as “schizophrenic”
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgium suspends sale of clothing, kitchen utensils and toys in supermarkets

    Sunday, 01 November 2020
    © Belga

    Supermarkets and related businesses allowed to remain open will not be able to sell goods usually available in other stores closed as a result of measures against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The measure affects mainly toys, kitchen utensils and clothing, according to a ministerial decree promulgated on Sunday in Belgium’s Official Gazette, Le Moniteur.

    It also covers household and garden furniture, barbecues, mobile heaters, ornamental goods except candles, multimedia and electronic goods, telecoms accessories, jewelry, leatherware and sporting goods.

    All these goods need to remain inaccessible to the public in businesses that are allowed to remain open. However, they can be delivered or picked up after being ordered from businesses open to the public as well as those that need to remain closed.

    Do-it-yourself stores can remain open, but they are only allowed to sell materials for work in the home or garden.

    The decree also includes the list of stores that can remain open, which had already been published on Saturday by the minister in charge of independents and SMEs, David Clarinval.

    These include food stores, whether they open by day or at night, and establishments selling hygiene products, health-care goods and animal feed.

    Also exempted are pharmacies, newspaper vendors and bookstores, gas stations, fuel suppliers, and telecommunication stores, except for those selling accessories.

    Stores specialising in medical supplies and equipment, flowers and plants, garden centres and nurseries, wholesalers catering for professionals, specialised retailers that sell cloth, thread, knitting wool, haberdashery and office supplies are also allowed to remain open.

    The Brussels Times