   
EU women begin working for free from 4 November
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 November, 2020
Latest News:
EU women begin working for free from 4...
Future Covid-19 vaccination will not be carried out...
Belgium in Brief: Did You Deserve Your Company...
Flemish schools want a dress code for online...
Austria declares three days of national mourning after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    EU women begin working for free from 4 November
    Future Covid-19 vaccination will not be carried out by GPs, expert says
    Belgium in Brief: Did You Deserve Your Company Car?
    Flemish schools want a dress code for online classes
    Austria declares three days of national mourning after Vienna attack
    Coronavirus: Mechelen lights up Sint-Rombouts tower as a beacon of hope
    Brussels public servants unduly handed hundreds of company cars
    Belgian hospitals reach record high of over 7,000 Covid-19 patients
    Practical Measures: Lockdown hits real estate, evictions and football
    FlixBus suspends services between Belgium, Germany and France
    Brussels’ intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients are full
    Antwerp tightens security in Jewish quarter after deadly Vienna shootout
    ‘Second wave is worse than the first,’ says UZ Leuven head doctor
    Belgium’s opticians can also stay open during lockdown
    Animal shelters can remain open during lockdown, says Minister
    Sinterklaas will still come to Belgium this year, despite lockdown
    Italy will further tighten coronavirus measures
    Bus offering ‘rapid coronavirus tests’ to Flemish companies deemed illegal
    Ancienne Belgique closes its doors until 2021
    Nigel Farage transforms Brexit Party into anti-lockdown party
    View more
    Share article:

    EU women begin working for free from 4 November

    Tuesday, 03 November 2020
    Credit: Stock image

    Women in the European Union will be working for free from Wednesday, 4 November, declared Equal Pay Day in the EU as it accounts for the average salary gap between male and female employees throughout the bloc.

    The EU Commission found that hourly wages for female workers were on average 16% lower than that of their male counterparts, accounting for around two months of an annual salary.

    EU and national government campaigns to close the gender pay gap, some dating as far back as 2005, have been insufficiently translated into legislation or have been meagerly implemented on the ground, causing progress to lag.

    Related News:

     

    As a result, the standing 16% average gender pay gap in the EU has “only changed minimally over the last decade,” according to the EU Commission.

    “Women in the EU even earned 39.6% less than men overall in 2014. One of the reasons is the fact that on average women spend fewer hours in paid work than men.”

    Throughout the bloc, the Commission found that the lack of progress in closing the gender pay gap was due to “various inequalities” that women continue to face when accessing professional rewards, progression or work itself.

    These inequalities include the overrepresentation of women in low-paying professions, such as care and education, unequal distribution of domestic or parental responsibilities, hurdles in accessing high-ranking positions (the so-called glass ceiling) or outright discrimination, or instances where women are paid “less than men for doing jobs of equal value.”

    The gender pay gap in Belgium

    In Belgium, one of the EU countries to mark a national Equal Pay Day (EPD), pay gap calculations based of 2017 figures showed that “women in Belgium earn on average 24% less than men,” according to the national EPD campaign.

    “In the private sector, the difference in gross annual wages rises even further to 28%, while in the public sector the pay gap is (…) 18%,” the campaign wrote in a statement marking International Equal Pay Day in September.

    The coronavirus crisis further aggravated the gap across the world, as women, who make up “as much as 85% of nurses and midwives and 90% of long-term care workers in OECD countries (…) worked day and night, but as of yet did have not seen the [nightly round of] applause being converted into higher wages.”

    Areas where women are overrepresented, such as the services industry, customer service, sales or tourism were also among the hardest-hit by the crisis while, to make up for the shutting down of schools and childcare services, women were more likely than men to cut back on their paid work.

    In Belgium, the majority of people who benefited from a bespoke coronavirus parental leave granted by the government are women, the Belgian EPD campaign said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times