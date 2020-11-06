Belgium’s share of solar and wind energy hits record percentage

Solar and wind energy took a record share of 23% on the Belgian grid in October, according to figures by electricity grid provider Elia.

It’s logical that these solar and wind energy gain a larger share, as there is an increase in solar panels and wind farms, Elia said according to New Mobility News.

At the same time, the coronavirus crisis is causing the demand of energy consumption to drop, with an 8% decrease in consumption a week ago compared to last year.

The crisis saw electricity prices hit a 10 year low in April, at the time of Belgium’s first coronavirus lockdown, as many companies were forced to close their doors.

Nuclear energy was ahead of solar and wind energy, at 37%, and so was gas (25%). Meanwhile, 10% came from ‘other’ energy forms and 5% came from imported electricity.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times